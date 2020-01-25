Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Decreased by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $72.54 and a 1-year high of $98.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.51.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

