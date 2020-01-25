Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stake Cut by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 23,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 379,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 164,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.06.

SGEN stock opened at $113.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 1.98. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $122.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.01.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.85 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $228,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $3,063,871.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,916 shares of company stock worth $21,351,597 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

