Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Shearwater Group PLC (LON:SWG) were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 258 ($3.39) and last traded at GBX 259 ($3.41), approximately 5,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 654,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253 ($3.33).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target on shares of Shearwater Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 million and a P/E ratio of -12.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 228.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 134.15.

About Shearwater Group (LON:SWG)

Shearwater Group PLC provides digital resilience solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, software and services. It offers multifactor authentication software solutions, and identity and access management security solutions; digital, operational, and regulatory solutions and services; enterprise grade security for small to medium sized businesses; and information, network, and application security solutions, as well as cyber essentials advisory, training, and outsourced IT services.

