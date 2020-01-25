Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Simplybiz Group PLC (LON:SBIZ) traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 237 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 238 ($3.13), 5,907 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241 ($3.17).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 233.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 213.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61.

About Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ)

The SimplyBiz Group Limited provides regulatory and business support services to professionals operating within the financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Intermediary Services and Distribution Channels. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFSs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized consumer credit brokers.

