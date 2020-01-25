SparksPay (SPK) Price Hits $0.0012

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $6,418.00 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

