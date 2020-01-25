SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 123.3% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 845.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $379.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $327.75 and a fifty-two week high of $383.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $374.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.64.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

