Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,332 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.7% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $646,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $65.91 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 over the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

