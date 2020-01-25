Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,787,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,250 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.76% of Store Capital worth $66,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 284,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Store Capital by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Store Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $38.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38. Store Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 44.09%. The business had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Store Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 10,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

