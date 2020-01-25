Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) to report $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.09. Summit Materials posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 181.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $665.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.18 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on Summit Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Summit Materials to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.82.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $179,138.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,912.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian James Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $708,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,466 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,051 shares of company stock worth $9,793,345 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Summit Materials by 5.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,199 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials stock opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.56 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

