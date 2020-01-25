Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Cut to “Hold” at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Tc Pipelines to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC set a $73.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.75.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Tc Pipelines stock opened at $54.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tc Pipelines has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.01.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 115.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,136,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,825,000 after buying an additional 50,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 102.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after buying an additional 200,724 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,313,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.