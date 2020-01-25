TerraX Minerals (CVE:TXR) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of TerraX Minerals Inc. (CVE:TXR) traded down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, 28,800 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 66,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 million and a PE ratio of -25.45.

TerraX Minerals Company Profile (CVE:TXR)

TerraX Minerals Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interest in the Yellowknife City gold project that includes Northbelt, Walsh Lake, Southbelt, and Eastbelt properties in the Northwest Territories, as well as other claims and property interests encompassing 772 square kilometers of land on the Yellowknife greenstone belt.

