TETN RESO/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (CVE:TETH) Shares Up 6.3%

TETN RESO/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (CVE:TETH)’s share price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17, approximately 199,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 63,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market cap of $12.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TETN RESO/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETN RESO/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.