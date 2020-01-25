TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 target price on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TJX Companies’ shares have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from its robust comps, which in turn are gaining from continuous rise in consumer traffic and strong merchandising policies. These along with TJX Companies’ off-price model, strategic store locations and impressive brands have been driving its performance. This reflected in the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both earnings and sales grew year over year and beat the consensus mark. Moreover, management raised its earnings view for fiscal 2020. However, the company has been witnessing high supply-chain costs, which have been weighing on the gross margin. Margins also remain susceptible to tariffs on goods sourced from China. Additionally, volatile currency movements pose concerns.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TJX Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.42.

NYSE:TJX opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.58. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

