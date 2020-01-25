Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96,932 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,072,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,784 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,648,000 after buying an additional 155,508 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 576,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,769,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 536,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,172,000 after buying an additional 49,122 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 492,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,224,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.14.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $134.78 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $123.61 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

