UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $410.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $160.00. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 27.41% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tesla from $423.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.91.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA opened at $564.82 on Thursday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $594.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $439.53 and a 200-day moving average of $307.88. The stock has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a PE ratio of -116.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total transaction of $52,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $158,561.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $357,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,681 shares of company stock worth $31,427,895. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 110.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.