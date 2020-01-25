Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.75 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Ultrapar Participacoes alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UGP. Santander raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Banco Santander raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes to a buy rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.77.

NYSE:UGP opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 3.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.