Unisync (TSE:UNI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Unisync Corp (TSE:UNI)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.47 and last traded at C$3.48, 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 million and a P/E ratio of -14.94.

Unisync Company Profile (TSE:UNI)

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes garments in Canada. It operates through Peerless and UGL segments. The company provides a line of flame-resistant work clothing under the DewLine Coveralls brand; leather wear; cold/wet weather outerwear garments under the Parkas brand name to government organizations, including the armed forces, parks and forestry staff, RCMP, and other users; and duty gear, footwear, and other accessories to fire, emergency medical services, and police and security sectors under the Carleton brand name.

