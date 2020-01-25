Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

Get Valvoline alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VVV. ValuEngine upgraded Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Valvoline from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.04 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $37,595.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,674.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $65,730. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,295,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,641,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,395,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 817,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 370,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 1,073.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 304,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.