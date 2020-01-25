Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 468,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $23,723,000. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 314,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $58.72 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.73 and a 12 month high of $61.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.19.

