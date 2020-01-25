Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $92.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.01 and a 52 week high of $92.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

