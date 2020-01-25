Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 75.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VAR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.86.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $59,529.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,553,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $636,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $2,525,045 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $148.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.92 and a 52 week high of $150.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.83.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21. The company had revenue of $878.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.47 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.