Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 163.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,150 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Vericel by 20.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 131.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Vericel by 9.1% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 280,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 23,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VCEL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19. Vericel Corp has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.77 million, a P/E ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 2.67.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Vericel had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vericel Corp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $278,820.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

