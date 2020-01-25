VF Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

VF has a dividend payout ratio of 53.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect VF to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

Get VF alerts:

VF stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.58 and a 200-day moving average of $88.54. VF has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that VF will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Barclays started coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.