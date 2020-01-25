WEX (NYSE:WEX) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WEX. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WEX from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price target on shares of WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.87.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $230.00 on Thursday. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $155.96 and a fifty-two week high of $234.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WEX will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $149,794.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,158.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,152 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,127 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in WEX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in WEX by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in WEX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in WEX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in WEX by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.