WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Trading Down 0.5%

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.07 and last traded at $70.27, 497 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 65,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.62.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.6344 dividend. This is a boost from WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 114,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 57,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 68.6% in the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 20.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,614,000 after purchasing an additional 78,558 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS)

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

