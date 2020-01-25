Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Cut to $107.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $111.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.94.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $104.98 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $88.52 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

