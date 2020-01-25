Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. PDS Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($1.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.28).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

PDSB opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.62. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of PDS Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

