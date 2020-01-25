Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.16). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

In other Phreesia news, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $48,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $8,742,322.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,435,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,955,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,881,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,848,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.