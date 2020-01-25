Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Healthequity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Healthequity reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthequity.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $306,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $839,400. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Healthequity in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthequity by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthequity stock opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 82.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.49. Healthequity has a one year low of $50.87 and a one year high of $85.07.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

