Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $446.02 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 52.47%.

LX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.34 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LexinFintech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 432,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 132,784 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 299,997 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 210.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,405,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,899 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 41,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LX opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.06. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

