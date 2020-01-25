Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $17.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In related news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $329,096.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,320. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 857.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,074,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054,145 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 795.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,862,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431,701 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,248,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,300,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,247 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

