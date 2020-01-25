Zacks Investment Research Lowers Target (NYSE:TGT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $131.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Target have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company has been making multiple changes to its business model to adapt and stay relevant in the ever-evolving retail landscape. Certainly, Target holds promise in spite of the company reporting softer-than-expected holiday sales that compelled it to trim fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 comparable sales growth forecast. Nonetheless, the company reaffirmed its fourth-quarter earnings per share view. The company has been deploying resources to enhance omni-channel capabilities, coming up with new brands, remodeling or refurbishing stores, and expanding same-day delivery options to take on rivals. Target has also adopted cost reduction strategy, rationalization of supply chain and technology and process improvements. These steps have improved prospects in a big way.”

Get Target alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.14.

TGT opened at $114.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.83. Target has a 1 year low of $69.07 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 313.3% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.