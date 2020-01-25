Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Buy

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.13. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.92 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,688,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,161,000 after acquiring an additional 74,062 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth $2,546,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 123.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 58.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 66,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

