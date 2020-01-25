Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by 10 15 Associates Inc.

10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $136.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $82.96 and a twelve month high of $143.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $302,164.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,445 shares of company stock worth $17,242,504. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

