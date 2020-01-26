10,533 Shares in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Acquired by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. owned about 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLTR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 702,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 69,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 108,910 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $472,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLTR opened at $25.39 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.0539 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.