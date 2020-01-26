11,302 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,302 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 394,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 215,041 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in AT&T by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 643,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 54,493 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 202,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 196,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the period. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.