1300 Smiles (ASX:ONT) Shares Down 0.2%

1300 Smiles Limited (ASX:ONT) was down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$6.11 ($4.33) and last traded at A$6.14 ($4.35), approximately 4,175 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$6.15 ($4.36).

The stock has a market cap of $130.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$6.27.

About 1300 Smiles (ASX:ONT)

1300SMILES Limited provides dental and management services in Australia. It enables the delivery of services to patients by offering the use of dental surgeries, practice management, and other services to self-employed dentists who carry on their own dental practices. The company also provides services in the areas of marketing, administration, billing and collections, and facilities certification and licensing to participating dentists; and support staff, equipment, and facilities, as well as sources various consumable goods.

