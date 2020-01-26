14,000 Shares in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Bought by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theratechnologies stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Theratechnologies Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $7.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $213.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mackie raised Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Theratechnologies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

