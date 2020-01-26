18,025 Shares in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Purchased by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,051 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,649,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,404,000 after buying an additional 137,617 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 98,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 43,611 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,969,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,519,305.28. Insiders bought 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

