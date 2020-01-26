205 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 205 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,464.67.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,466.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,023.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,387.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,264.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

