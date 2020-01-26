$397.58 Million in Sales Expected for Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) will announce $397.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $394.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $401.80 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $387.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.44 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $204,958.98. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $234,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 499,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,415.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 137.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 64,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 85.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS opened at $101.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.64 and a 200 day moving average of $94.78. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $103.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

