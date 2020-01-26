$527.04 Million in Sales Expected for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) to announce $527.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $556.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $497.30 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $490.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $293.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.30 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 17.97%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.74. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,897,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,837 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 91.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,343,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,049,000 after purchasing an additional 642,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 333,562 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $14,487,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.5% during the third quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 536,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,173,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.