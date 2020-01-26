5,732 Shares in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Bought by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 35.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 790,664 shares of company stock worth $26,840,754. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PPL. ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.05.

PPL stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

