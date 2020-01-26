$994.41 Million in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will report $994.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $992.00 million to $996.82 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $953.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

In other news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. Also, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,784.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,901,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 796.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after buying an additional 255,461 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 385,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,159,000 after buying an additional 142,246 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,283.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 107,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 99,746 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,684,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 163,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after buying an additional 74,377 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BR opened at $131.03 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $136.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

