A. O. Smith (AOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. A. O. Smith has set its FY19 guidance at $2.25-2.28 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.61 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect A. O. Smith to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AOS opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.34. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

AOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.87.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

