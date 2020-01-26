Accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their under review rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price objective on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,350 ($17.76).

Get Accesso Technology Group alerts:

Shares of Accesso Technology Group stock opened at GBX 342 ($4.50) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 488.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 708.81. The company has a market cap of $94.54 million and a P/E ratio of -65.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49. Accesso Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 450 ($5.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,584 ($20.84).

Accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.