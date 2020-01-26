Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) PT Lowered to C$1.75 at Laurentian

Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) had its price target cut by Laurentian from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ADZN stock opened at C$0.88 on Wednesday. Adventus Zinc has a 52 week low of C$0.72 and a 52 week high of C$1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $94.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.98.

Get Adventus Zinc alerts:

Adventus Zinc Company Profile

Adventus Zinc Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.