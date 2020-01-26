Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

NYSE IR opened at $130.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.44. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $93.05 and a 12-month high of $138.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,049 shares of company stock worth $37,930,655. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

