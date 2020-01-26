Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WELL opened at $86.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.07. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.14.

Several analysts have commented on WELL shares. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

