Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,528,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,290,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,113,000 after buying an additional 158,724 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 154,437 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Progressive by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.12. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

